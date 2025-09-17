Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Old National Bancorp (ONB)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Old National Bancorp’s stock clocked out at $21.79, down -1.18% from its previous closing price of $22.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.39 million shares were traded. ONB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.6.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26. Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on November 26, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 ’25 when Sander Mark G sold 60,343 shares for $22.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,334,184 led to the insider holds 271,680 shares of the business.

Sander Mark G sold 7,000 shares of ONB for $157,150 on May 15 ’25. The PRESIDENT AND COO now owns 332,023 shares after completing the transaction at $22.45 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, MARK G SANDER, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $22.38 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONB now has a Market Capitalization of 8538521088 and an Enterprise Value of 14654782464. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.739.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ONB is 0.85, which has changed by 0.14383197 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $24.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ONB traded 3.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2857570 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 335.37M. Insiders hold about 14.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.48% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of 1756425600 were 17148290 with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 1753920000 on 15970696. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17148290 and a Short% of Float of 5.33.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, ONB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.025396826. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 33.30% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-01-03 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $696.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $708.8M to a low estimate of $688M. As of the current estimate, Old National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $492.01MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $708.69M. There is a high estimate of $713.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $701.49M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.89B.