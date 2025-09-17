Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Upstart Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $67.17, up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $66.98. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.38 million shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UPST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.46 and its Current Ratio is at 3.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Girouard Dave bought 41,667 shares for $64.93 per share.

Darling Scott sold 4,000 shares of UPST for $277,654 on Sep 03 ’25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 123,898 shares after completing the transaction at $69.41 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Gu Paul, who serves as the Chief Technology Offier of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $68.61 each. As a result, the insider received 343,059 and left with 1,147,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 6462942720 and an Enterprise Value of 7599853568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.589 whereas that against EBITDA is 1377.534.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPST is 2.35, which has changed by 0.7533281 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $96.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UPST traded 6.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6949540 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.39M. Insiders hold about 13.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.24% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of 1756425600 were 21098496 with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 1753920000 on 17534938. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21098496 and a Short% of Float of 25.0.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $3.72 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $280.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.57M to a low estimate of $279.75M. As of the current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $162.14MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.18M. There is a high estimate of $309.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.53MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.25B.