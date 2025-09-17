Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Urban Outfitters, Inc’s stock clocked out at $70.33, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $71.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.34 million shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of URBN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On June 11, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $90. Jefferies Upgraded its Underperform to Hold on June 06, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when Egan Mary sold 1,000 shares for $70.12 per share. The transaction valued at 70,120 led to the insider holds 14,250 shares of the business.

Egan Mary bought 1,000 shares of URBN for $70,120 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jun 11 ’25, another insider, Smith Tricia D, who serves as the Global CEO Anthropologie Group of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $70.52 each. As a result, the insider received 317,340 and left with 13,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 6308341248 and an Enterprise Value of 6865749504. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.177 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.099.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for URBN is 1.26, which has changed by 0.86849093 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $80.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.81%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that URBN traded 1.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2024130 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 89.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.81M. Insiders hold about 37.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.41% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of 1756425600 were 9259216 with a Short Ratio of 4.80, compared to 1753920000 on 10774195. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9259216 and a Short% of Float of 18.25.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) is currently being evaluated by 8.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.22. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $5.93 and $5.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.36BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.74B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.39B.