Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The closing price of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) was $7.11 for the day, down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.94 million shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAWN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.53 and its Current Ratio is at 9.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on August 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On October 09, 2024, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $33. BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on August 01, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 ’25 when York Charles N II sold 4,106 shares for $6.77 per share. The transaction valued at 27,786 led to the insider holds 278,000 shares of the business.

Dubow Adam sold 4,365 shares of DAWN for $29,538 on Aug 18 ’25. The Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 54,858 shares after completing the transaction at $6.77 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Bender Jeremy, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 16,058 shares for $6.77 each. As a result, the insider received 108,666 and left with 161,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DAWN now has a Market Capitalization of 728291520 and an Enterprise Value of 278191040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.483 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.557.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DAWN is -1.26, which has changed by -0.48440897 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $16.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.14%.

Shares Statistics:

DAWN traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 857960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.64M. Insiders hold about 27.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.56% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of 1756425600 were 11276359 with a Short Ratio of 7.48, compared to 1753920000 on 9907747. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11276359 and a Short% of Float of 16.299999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $41M to a low estimate of $36.75M. As of the current estimate, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $93.76MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.98M. There is a high estimate of $47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.16MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $214.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295M and the low estimate is $171.12M.