Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) was $8.64 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $8.62. In other words, the price has increased by $0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.59 million shares were traded. EVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.01 and its Current Ratio is at 1.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 03, 2024, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $29. Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 ’25 when Holder Diane bought 2,735 shares for $9.33 per share. The transaction valued at 25,518 led to the insider holds 70,584 shares of the business.

McCarthy Daniel Joseph bought 11,040 shares of EVH for $99,470 on Mar 06 ’25. The PRESIDENT now owns 389,004 shares after completing the transaction at $9.01 per share. On Mar 07 ’25, another insider, Jelinek Richard M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $9.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 273,750 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVH now has a Market Capitalization of 1001989504 and an Enterprise Value of 1932988544. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.755.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVH is 0.68, which has changed by -0.71984434 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVH has reached a high of $31.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.01%.

Shares Statistics:

EVH traded an average of 3.14M shares per day over the past three months and 2448520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.24M. Insiders hold about 2.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.63% stake in the company. Shares short for EVH as of 1756425600 were 22611852 with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 1753920000 on 18830809. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22611852 and a Short% of Float of 19.74.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Evolent Health Inc (EVH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $555M to a low estimate of $458.94M. As of the current estimate, Evolent Health Inc’s year-ago sales were $621.4MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $482.03M. There is a high estimate of $590.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $466.2M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.61B and the low estimate is $2.29B.