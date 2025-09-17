Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Nuburu Inc (BURU)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) was $0.14 for the day, down -7.92% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31.84 million shares were traded. BURU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.152 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BURU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.03 and its Current Ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BURU now has a Market Capitalization of 13926161 and an Enterprise Value of 44040232. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1392.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4735.509 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.676.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BURU is 0.39, which has changed by -0.6698113 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BURU has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -38.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -50.44%.

Shares Statistics:

BURU traded an average of 17.54M shares per day over the past three months and 45857230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.59M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.74% stake in the company. Shares short for BURU as of 1756425600 were 4787207 with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 1753920000 on 3601090. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4787207 and a Short% of Float of 4.8.