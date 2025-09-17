Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP)

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) was $1.2 for the day, up 5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.11 million shares were traded. PMVP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1213.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PMVP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.52 and its Current Ratio is at 12.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On May 13, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6. On April 12, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2024, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 500,000 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 900,000 led to the insider holds 5,975,291 shares of the business.

OrbiMed Private Investments V, bought 2,283,654 shares of PMVP for $3,653,846 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Ticktin Robert, who serves as the General Counsel & COO of the company, sold 23,151 shares for $1.06 each. As a result, the insider received 24,651 and left with 98,695 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMVP now has a Market Capitalization of 63589084 and an Enterprise Value of -77664960.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PMVP is 1.50, which has changed by -0.205298 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PMVP has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.72%.

Shares Statistics:

PMVP traded an average of 998.67K shares per day over the past three months and 4731870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.73M. Insiders hold about 15.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PMVP as of 1756425600 were 808829 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1753920000 on 822807. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 808829 and a Short% of Float of 1.7999999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.57. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$1.68.