Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Urban Edge Properties (UE)

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) was $20.42 for the day, down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.07 million shares were traded. UE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.66 and its Current Ratio is at 6.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on September 09, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Milton Robert C sold 26,000 shares for $18.78 per share. The transaction valued at 488,405 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Robert Milton bought 27,000 shares of UE for $500,000 on May 12 ’25. On Feb 14 ’25, another insider, Olson Jeffrey S, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 177,802 shares for $20.95 each. As a result, the insider received 3,725,112 and left with 124,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UE now has a Market Capitalization of 2758864640 and an Enterprise Value of 4269259264. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.881.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UE is 1.28, which has changed by -0.038606405 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UE has reached a high of $23.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.68%.

Shares Statistics:

UE traded an average of 1.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1041870 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.67M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.99% stake in the company. Shares short for UE as of 1756425600 were 5966254 with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 1753920000 on 4954517. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5966254 and a Short% of Float of 8.25.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, UE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03486683. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.42.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.85M to a low estimate of $117.85M. As of the current estimate, Urban Edge Properties’s year-ago sales were $112.26MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $118.41M. There is a high estimate of $118.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $117.82M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $468.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $464.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.97MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $478.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $491.86M and the low estimate is $466.03M.