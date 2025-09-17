Ratio Analysis: Unpacking F.N.B. Corp (FNB)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $16.24 in the prior trading day, F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) closed at $16.03, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.66 million shares were traded. FNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.2551 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.885.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 13, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.50.

On April 21, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $16.50. On January 11, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 11, 2024, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 19 ’25 when MOTLEY DAVID L sold 15,000 shares for $15.51 per share. The transaction valued at 232,586 led to the insider holds 65,344 shares of the business.

CAMPBELL WILLIAM B bought 3,000 shares of FNB for $46,700 on Feb 05 ’25. The Director now owns 158,834 shares after completing the transaction at $15.57 per share. On Dec 06 ’24, another insider, DELIE VINCENT J JR, who serves as the Chairman, President, & CEO of the company, sold 125,000 shares for $16.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,062,625 and left with 1,652,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNB now has a Market Capitalization of 5757078528 and an Enterprise Value of 8285070336. As of this moment, F.N.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.359.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FNB is 0.97, which has changed by 0.12570226 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FNB has reached a high of $17.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.52%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7622010 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 359.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.81M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.57% stake in the company. Shares short for FNB as of 1756425600 were 9361189 with a Short Ratio of 1.46, compared to 1753920000 on 7873320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9361189 and a Short% of Float of 3.45.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FNB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.48, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02955665. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.89. The current Payout Ratio is 37.92% for FNB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-05-13 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for F.N.B. Corp (FNB) reflects the collective analysis of 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.63.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $448.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $452.95M to a low estimate of $443M. As of the current estimate, F.N.B. Corp’s year-ago sales were $413.02MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $455.2M. There is a high estimate of $459M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $448.08M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.88B.