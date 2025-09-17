Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

After finishing at $22.93 in the prior trading day, Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) closed at $23.22, up 1.26%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.82 million shares were traded. FVRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FVRR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 ’25 when Kaufman Micha bought 20,000 shares for $29.05 per share.

Katz Ofer bought 3,522 shares of FVRR for $114,183 on Jun 02 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, Kaufman Micha, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,162 shares for $32.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FVRR now has a Market Capitalization of 857581888 and an Enterprise Value of 595105152. As of this moment, Fiverr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 80.857.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FVRR is 1.45, which has changed by -0.08185053 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FVRR has reached a high of $36.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.22%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.75%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 826.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.88M. Insiders hold about 13.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.47% stake in the company. Shares short for FVRR as of 1756425600 were 4289546 with a Short Ratio of 5.19, compared to 1753920000 on 3722176. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4289546 and a Short% of Float of 13.68.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $107.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.79M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Fiverr International Ltd’s year-ago sales were $99.63MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.58M. There is a high estimate of $113M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.94M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FVRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $438M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $429.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.48MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $462M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $485.78M and the low estimate is $450M.