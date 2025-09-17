Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $10.88 in the prior trading day, Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) closed at $10.75, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. HOPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Stenger Thomas sold 2,000 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,020 led to the insider holds 25,891 shares of the business.

Stenger Thomas sold 1,602 shares of HOPE for $17,471 on Sep 15 ’25. The SEVP, Chief Risk Officer now owns 24,289 shares after completing the transaction at $10.91 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Harris Angelee, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 38,570 and left with 24,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOPE now has a Market Capitalization of 1377934976 and an Enterprise Value of 889982400. As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.157.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOPE is 0.92, which has changed by -0.1548742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $14.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 883.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 552690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.51M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.53% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of 1756425600 were 2544489 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1753920000 on 2613081. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2544489 and a Short% of Float of 2.79.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOPE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05147059. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.8. The current Payout Ratio is 68.08% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $138.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.6M to a low estimate of $137.5M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.65MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.9M. There is a high estimate of $143.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $529.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $474.93MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.9M and the low estimate is $587.1M.

