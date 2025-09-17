Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $10.88 in the prior trading day, Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HOPE) closed at $10.75, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. HOPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Stenger Thomas sold 2,000 shares for $10.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,020 led to the insider holds 25,891 shares of the business.

Stenger Thomas sold 1,602 shares of HOPE for $17,471 on Sep 15 ’25. The SEVP, Chief Risk Officer now owns 24,289 shares after completing the transaction at $10.91 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Harris Angelee, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 38,570 and left with 24,241 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOPE now has a Market Capitalization of 1377934976 and an Enterprise Value of 889982400. As of this moment, Hope’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.157.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HOPE is 0.92, which has changed by -0.1548742 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HOPE has reached a high of $14.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.06%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 883.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 552690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.51M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.53% stake in the company. Shares short for HOPE as of 1756425600 were 2544489 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1753920000 on 2613081. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2544489 and a Short% of Float of 2.79.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HOPE’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05147059. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.8. The current Payout Ratio is 68.08% for HOPE, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-06-16 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $138.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.6M to a low estimate of $137.5M. As of the current estimate, Hope Bancorp Inc’s year-ago sales were $116.65MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.9M. There is a high estimate of $143.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $527.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $529.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $474.93MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $596.9M and the low estimate is $587.1M.