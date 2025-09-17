Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $100.56 in the prior trading day, Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) closed at $100.77, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.79 million shares were traded. PLNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.19.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.04 and its Current Ratio is at 2.05.

On March 13, 2025, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120. Macquarie Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 08, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $91 to $99.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 11 ’25 when Keating Colleen sold 23,670 shares for $102.40 per share. The transaction valued at 2,423,784 led to the insider holds 105,339 shares of the business.

DUNAWAY CAMBRIA W sold 3,000 shares of PLNT for $276,330 on Mar 10 ’25. The Director now owns 17,152 shares after completing the transaction at $92.11 per share. On Mar 10 ’25, another insider, Cambria Dunaway, who serves as the Board Member of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $92.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLNT now has a Market Capitalization of 8488219648 and an Enterprise Value of 10648398848. As of this moment, Planet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.129 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.749.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PLNT is 1.39, which has changed by 0.21161473 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has reached a high of $114.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.35%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1063150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.04% stake in the company. Shares short for PLNT as of 1756425600 were 6171941 with a Short Ratio of 4.62, compared to 1753920000 on 5326703. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6171941 and a Short% of Float of 8.4.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 14.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.03 and $2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $323.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $336M to a low estimate of $314.3M. As of the current estimate, Planet Fitness Inc’s year-ago sales were $292.25MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $362.53M. There is a high estimate of $381.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.39B.