Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $19.36 in the prior trading day, Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) closed at $19.3, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. SBLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.055.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.41 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DNB Markets on November 21, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20.20 from $19.30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Karellis Nikolaos bought 11,500 shares for $19.52 per share.

Balakrishnan Mahesh bought 14,245 shares of SBLK for $234,187 on May 23 ’25. On May 16 ’25, another insider, Norton Hamish, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBLK now has a Market Capitalization of 2206221568 and an Enterprise Value of 3165538816. As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.798 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.255.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SBLK is 0.98, which has changed by -0.0826996 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has reached a high of $23.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.29%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1310630 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.63M. Insiders hold about 21.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.45% stake in the company. Shares short for SBLK as of 1756425600 were 2167990 with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 1753920000 on 3189990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2167990 and a Short% of Float of 1.9199998999999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBLK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.79, compared to 0.79 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.040805783. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 15.06. The current Payout Ratio is 89.20% for SBLK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-06-20 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $222.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230.6M to a low estimate of $215.76M. As of the current estimate, Star Bulk Carriers Corp’s year-ago sales were $273.76MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $272.78M. There is a high estimate of $296.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $830M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $862.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $999.23MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $943.37M.