Ratio Examination: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) closed at $288.69 down -0.75% from its previous closing price of $290.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.61 million shares were traded. ADP stock price reached its highest trading level at $291.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $282.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Automatic Data Processing Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 17, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $243 from $217 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Rodriguez Carlos A sold 2,813 shares for $295.89 per share. The transaction valued at 832,325 led to the insider holds 22,548 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Carlos A sold 1,273 shares of ADP for $374,100 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 21,275 shares after completing the transaction at $293.87 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Rodriguez Carlos A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,273 shares for $294.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADP now has a Market Capitalization of 116931870720 and an Enterprise Value of 118350839808. As of this moment, Automatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.756 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.643.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADP is 0.83, which has changed by 0.046319485 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADP has reached a high of $329.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $272.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.82%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADP has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 1688890 over the past ten days. A total of 405.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.46M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ADP as of 1756425600 were 6377916 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1753920000 on 5163320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6377916 and a Short% of Float of 1.5800001000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADP is 6.16, from 6.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.020696532. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 60.31% for ADP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-10-01 when the company split stock in a 1139:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) reflects the collective analysis of 13.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.6, with high estimates of $2.74 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.0 and $10.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.92. EPS for the following year is $11.99, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $12.56 and $11.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.18B to a low estimate of $5.12B. As of the current estimate, Automatic Data Processing Inc’s year-ago sales were $4.83BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.36B. There is a high estimate of $5.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.33B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.56BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.76B and the low estimate is $22.89B.