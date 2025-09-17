Ratio Examination: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE: AXS) closed at $94.35 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $95.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. AXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on January 13, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $93.

On December 11, 2024, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $78 to $89. On October 04, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $118.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on October 04, 2024, with a $118 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when SMITH HENRY B sold 3,500 shares for $98.67 per share. The transaction valued at 345,345 led to the insider holds 47,295 shares of the business.

Draper Daniel J sold 4,305 shares of AXS for $420,039 on Aug 20 ’25. The Grp Chief Underwriting Officer now owns 16,269 shares after completing the transaction at $97.57 per share. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, HENRY BLACKBURN SMITH, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,500 shares for $98.67 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXS now has a Market Capitalization of 7375716864 and an Enterprise Value of 8510797312. As of this moment, Axis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.364 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.734.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXS is 0.75, which has changed by 0.18918574 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXS has reached a high of $107.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXS has traded an average of 679.36K shares per day and 544700 over the past ten days. A total of 78.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.25M. Insiders hold about 3.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.67% stake in the company. Shares short for AXS as of 1756425600 were 1228029 with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 1753920000 on 1670993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1228029 and a Short% of Float of 1.78.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AXS is 1.76, from 1.76 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018339064. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) reflects the combined expertise of 8.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $2.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.2 and $11.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.89. EPS for the following year is $12.58, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $13.1 and $11.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.24BFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.76BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.09B and the low estimate is $6.28B.