Ratio Examination: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) closed at $18.94 up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $18.67. In other words, the price has increased by $1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.31 million shares were traded. CAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Conagra Brands Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 132.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.24 and its Current Ratio is at 0.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

On June 16, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22. BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAG now has a Market Capitalization of 9066465280 and an Enterprise Value of 17285369856. As of this moment, Conagra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.488 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAG is 0.04, which has changed by -0.42132598 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAG has reached a high of $33.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.52%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CAG has traded an average of 11.30M shares per day and 8572070 over the past ten days. A total of 477.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 474.41M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CAG as of 1756425600 were 24974881 with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 1753920000 on 32225074. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24974881 and a Short% of Float of 6.75.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CAG is 1.40, from 1.4 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07498661. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11. The current Payout Ratio is 58.28% for CAG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2016-11-10 when the company split stock in a 1285:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 13.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.59B. As of the current estimate, Conagra Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.79BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.02B. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.61BBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.6B and the low estimate is $10.87B.

