Ratio Examination: Dexcom Inc (DXCM)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) closed at $76.55 up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $75.58. In other words, the price has increased by $1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.3 million shares were traded. DXCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dexcom Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.35 and its Current Ratio is at 1.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

On August 21, 2025, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $100. On June 16, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.Truist initiated its Buy rating on June 16, 2025, with a $102 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Malady Kyle sold 667 shares for $80.86 per share. The transaction valued at 53,934 led to the insider holds 22,667 shares of the business.

Stern Sadie sold 1,466 shares of DXCM for $117,280 on Sep 04 ’25. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 105,223 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Malady Kyle, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 667 shares for $80.86 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXCM now has a Market Capitalization of 30019467264 and an Enterprise Value of 29669484544. As of this moment, Dexcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.899 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.134.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXCM is 1.50, which has changed by 0.10207319 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXCM has reached a high of $93.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.20%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DXCM has traded an average of 3.90M shares per day and 4346220 over the past ten days. A total of 392.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 386.72M. Insiders hold about 1.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DXCM as of 1756425600 were 11103110 with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 1753920000 on 8486867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11103110 and a Short% of Float of 3.63.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, Dexcom Inc’s year-ago sales were $994.2MFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DXCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.65B and the low estimate is $5.1B.