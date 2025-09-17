Ratio Examination: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT) closed at $6.04 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. RWT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Redwood Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’24 when Stone Andrew P sold 13,844 shares for $6.50 per share. The transaction valued at 89,936 led to the insider holds 149,671 shares of the business.

Stone Andrew P bought 13,844 shares of RWT for $92,000 on Dec 23 ’24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RWT now has a Market Capitalization of 780506944 and an Enterprise Value of 19987906560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 146.705.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RWT is 1.49, which has changed by -0.24405509 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RWT has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RWT has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 854370 over the past ten days. A total of 131.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.46M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RWT as of 1756425600 were 5039240 with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 1753920000 on 4847284. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5039240 and a Short% of Float of 4.68.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RWT is 0.53, from 0.71 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11563518. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.86.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $33.9M to a low estimate of $28M. As of the current estimate, Redwood Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $25.5MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.82M. There is a high estimate of $36.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RWT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $109.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.4M and the low estimate is $129M.