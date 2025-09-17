Ratio Revelations: Cemtrex Inc (CETX)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) closed the day trading at $0.65 down -7.23% from the previous closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.17 million shares were traded. CETX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6336.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CETX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CETX now has a Market Capitalization of 3666400 and an Enterprise Value of 19270956. As of this moment, Cemtrex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.253 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CETX is 1.60, which has changed by -0.9978785 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CETX has reached a high of $381.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -44.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CETX traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CETX traded about 1084910 shares per day. A total of 5.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.20M. Insiders hold about 8.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CETX as of 1756425600 were 1159205 with a Short Ratio of 1.11, compared to 1753920000 on 1031306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1159205 and a Short% of Float of 20.419999999999998.