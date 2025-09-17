Ratio Revelations: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) closed the day trading at $151.6 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $152.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.9.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

On July 09, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $200. Redburn Atlantic Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $182.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Joseph LaPlume bought 400 shares for $152.50 per share.

LaPlume Joseph W sold 800 shares of CRL for $126,080 on Aug 18 ’25. The EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop now owns 24,116 shares after completing the transaction at $157.60 per share. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, WALLMAN RICHARD F, who serves as the Former Director of the company, bought 22,500 shares for $152.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRL now has a Market Capitalization of 7460873216 and an Enterprise Value of 10113280000. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.582.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRL is 1.51, which has changed by -0.26443475 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $230.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRL traded about 875.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRL traded about 831270 shares per day. A total of 49.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.66M. Insiders hold about 1.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.12% stake in the company. Shares short for CRL as of 1756425600 were 2669761 with a Short Ratio of 3.05, compared to 1753920000 on 2187117. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2669761 and a Short% of Float of 6.239999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) is currently being evaluated by 12.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.39, with high estimates of $2.52 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.48 and $10.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.21. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $11.72 and $10.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $990.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $979M. As of the current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.01BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $986.47M. There is a high estimate of $1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $974.7M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.93B.