Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

USBC Inc (AMEX: USBC) closed the day trading at $0.7 down -5.75% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. USBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7545 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USBC now has a Market Capitalization of 268925344 and an Enterprise Value of 10140576.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for USBC is 1.40, which has changed by -0.9375 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, USBC has reached a high of $14.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -63.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -75.67%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USBC traded about 845.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USBC traded about 850600 shares per day. A total of 384.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.55M. Insiders hold about 97.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.07% stake in the company. Shares short for USBC as of 1756425600 were 572863 with a Short Ratio of 0.68, compared to 1753920000 on 644304. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 572863 and a Short% of Float of 2.42.