Ratio Revelations: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) closed the day trading at $273.88 down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $276.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. VEEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $276.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $272.2544.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VEEV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.57 and its Current Ratio is at 5.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On May 29, 2025, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $270 to $300. Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on January 23, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $261 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Faddis Jonathan sold 720 shares for $285.62 per share. The transaction valued at 205,646 led to the insider holds 7,902 shares of the business.

Faddis Jonathan bought 720 shares of VEEV for $205,646 on Jul 10 ’25. On Jul 03 ’25, another insider, Hung Priscilla, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 172 shares for $283.00 each. As a result, the insider received 48,676 and left with 4,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEV now has a Market Capitalization of 44891123712 and an Enterprise Value of 38572863488. As of this moment, Veeva’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.995 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VEEV is 0.97, which has changed by 0.2710228 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VEEV has reached a high of $296.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VEEV traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VEEV traded about 1313900 shares per day. A total of 163.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.52M. Insiders hold about 8.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEV as of 1756425600 were 5043197 with a Short Ratio of 3.84, compared to 1753920000 on 4623239. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5043197 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.0 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.8. EPS for the following year is $8.44, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $8.91 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $792.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $804.09M to a low estimate of $778M. As of the current estimate, Veeva Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $699.21MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $800.14M. There is a high estimate of $813.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $794M.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VEEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.58B and the low estimate is $3.44B.