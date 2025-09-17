Ratio Revelations: Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Zevra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVRA) closed the day trading at $7.26 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has increased by $0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.37 million shares were traded. ZVRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZVRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.81 and its Current Ratio is at 7.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when FAVORITO TAMARA A bought 3,175 shares for $7.79 per share. The transaction valued at 24,718 led to the insider holds 3,894 shares of the business.

Shih Alvin bought 20,000 shares of ZVRA for $157,800 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.89 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Bode John B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $9.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 45,825 and bolstered with 45,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZVRA now has a Market Capitalization of 407540832 and an Enterprise Value of 267205760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.308 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.962.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZVRA is 1.47, which has changed by -0.07279694 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZVRA has reached a high of $13.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -16.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZVRA traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZVRA traded about 1460940 shares per day. A total of 56.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.48M. Insiders hold about 1.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.03% stake in the company. Shares short for ZVRA as of 1756425600 were 6894109 with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 1753920000 on 4641411. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6894109 and a Short% of Float of 12.36.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Zevra Therapeutics Inc (ZVRA) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $26.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.1M to a low estimate of $24.4M. As of the current estimate, Zevra Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.69MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.12M. There is a high estimate of $30.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZVRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.61MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $155.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.1M and the low estimate is $135.6M.