Ratio Review: Analyzing Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $22.07 in the prior trading day, Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) closed at $21.84, down -1.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.02 million shares were traded. NLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.7835.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on January 06, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On October 31, 2024, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $21. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 20, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when Green Anthony C sold 22,500 shares for $20.59 per share. The transaction valued at 463,275 led to the insider holds 196,959 shares of the business.

Anthony C. Green bought 44,999 shares of NLY for $935,529 on Aug 06 ’25. On Aug 04 ’25, another insider, Finkelstein David L, who serves as the CEO and Co-CIO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $20.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,500 and left with 743,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NLY now has a Market Capitalization of 14022940672 and an Enterprise Value of 111449653248. As of this moment, Annaly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 104.018.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NLY is 1.32, which has changed by 0.048991323 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NLY has reached a high of $22.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.30%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8118170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 642.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.31M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.02% stake in the company. Shares short for NLY as of 1756425600 were 13648723 with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1753920000 on 11404158. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13648723 and a Short% of Float of 2.1300000999999997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NLY’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.7, compared to 2.70 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12233802. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 13.47. The current Payout Ratio is 160.39% for NLY, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-09-26 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $2.97, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $493.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $777.2M to a low estimate of $259M. As of the current estimate, Annaly Capital Management Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.4MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $515.41M. There is a high estimate of $800.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.8MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $1.96B.