Ratio Review: Analyzing Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $8.19 in the prior trading day, Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) closed at $8.21, up 0.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.73 million shares were traded. DRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.125.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On November 22, 2024, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10.75 to $10.25. Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on November 15, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 ’25 when Donnelly Jeffrey bought 10,000 shares for $7.98 per share. The transaction valued at 79,800 led to the insider holds 672,894 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRH now has a Market Capitalization of 1691990656 and an Enterprise Value of 2745739264. As of this moment, Diamondrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.441 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.0.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DRH is 1.40, which has changed by -0.04756379 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DRH has reached a high of $9.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.88%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3034450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 205.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.16M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.12% stake in the company. Shares short for DRH as of 1756425600 were 14514007 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1753920000 on 13765878. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14514007 and a Short% of Float of 11.229999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DRH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.22, compared to 0.22 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026862029. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.39. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.36.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $277.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $285.1M to a low estimate of $268.96M. As of the current estimate, Diamondrock Hospitality Co’s year-ago sales were $285.13MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $276.24M. There is a high estimate of $283.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.47M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.13B.

