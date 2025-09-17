Ratio Review: Analyzing Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $13.13 in the prior trading day, Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) closed at $13.02, down -0.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.43 million shares were traded. GTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.825.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.82 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on July 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. sold 350,566 shares for $13.28 per share. The transaction valued at 4,654,044 led to the insider holds 20,009,945 shares of the business.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. sold 239,612 shares of GTX for $3,169,060 on Sep 10 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 20,360,511 shares after completing the transaction at $13.23 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 23,225 shares for $13.25 each. As a result, the insider received 307,734 and left with 20,600,123 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTX now has a Market Capitalization of 2624506624 and an Enterprise Value of 3931512576. As of this moment, Garrett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.136 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.778.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTX is 0.36, which has changed by 0.61739135 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTX has reached a high of $13.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2206390 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 201.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.67M. Insiders hold about 1.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.19% stake in the company. Shares short for GTX as of 1756425600 were 7680293 with a Short Ratio of 2.60, compared to 1753920000 on 9436806. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7680293 and a Short% of Float of 8.189999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $868.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $868.6M to a low estimate of $868M. As of the current estimate, Garrett Motion Inc’s year-ago sales were $826MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.45M. There is a high estimate of $854M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $852.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.52B.