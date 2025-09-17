Ratio Review: Analyzing MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $12.73 in the prior trading day, MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) closed at $13.01, up 2.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. MAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.245 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.725.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 20, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 26, 2024, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13. BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on February 26, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when Yeh Kuanling Amy sold 6,000 shares for $10.20 per share. The transaction valued at 61,172 led to the insider holds 399,347 shares of the business.

Yeh Kuanling Amy bought 6,000 shares of MAX for $61,172 on Aug 15 ’25. On Aug 12 ’25, another insider, VRABECK KATHY P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 31,000 shares for $9.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 297,575 and bolstered with 129,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAX now has a Market Capitalization of 853651136 and an Enterprise Value of 752836672. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.7 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.939.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAX is 1.21, which has changed by -0.25614637 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAX has reached a high of $20.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.13%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 520.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 896100 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.00M. Insiders hold about 46.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.06% stake in the company. Shares short for MAX as of 1756425600 were 1924424 with a Short Ratio of 3.70, compared to 1753920000 on 1915100. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1924424 and a Short% of Float of 5.6799997.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 2.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $283.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.29M to a low estimate of $280.3M. As of the current estimate, MediaAlpha Inc’s year-ago sales were $259.13MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $288.17M. There is a high estimate of $311.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.71M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.7MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.11B.