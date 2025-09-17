Ratio Review: Analyzing Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Abby Carey

Earnings

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $61.08 in the prior trading day, Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) closed at $59.71, down -2.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. RRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.47.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $62. Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Nichols Kord sold 37,075 shares for $61.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,262,539 led to the insider holds 87,036 shares of the business.

Nichols Kord bought 37,075 shares of RRR for $2,262,563 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Nichols Kord, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,250 shares for $61.00 each. As a result, the insider received 320,250 and left with 124,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRR now has a Market Capitalization of 6117707264 and an Enterprise Value of 6869152768. As of this moment, Red’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.456 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.612.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RRR is 1.49, which has changed by 0.10840917 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has reached a high of $63.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 786.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 572080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.68M. Insiders hold about 19.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.29% stake in the company. Shares short for RRR as of 1756425600 were 2352217 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1753920000 on 2025909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2352217 and a Short% of Float of 5.87.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.