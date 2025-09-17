Ratio Review: Analyzing Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $61.08 in the prior trading day, Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) closed at $59.71, down -2.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. RRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.84 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.47.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $62. Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Nichols Kord sold 37,075 shares for $61.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,262,539 led to the insider holds 87,036 shares of the business.

Nichols Kord bought 37,075 shares of RRR for $2,262,563 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Nichols Kord, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,250 shares for $61.00 each. As a result, the insider received 320,250 and left with 124,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RRR now has a Market Capitalization of 6117707264 and an Enterprise Value of 6869152768. As of this moment, Red’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.456 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.612.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RRR is 1.49, which has changed by 0.10840917 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has reached a high of $63.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 786.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 572080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.68M. Insiders hold about 19.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.29% stake in the company. Shares short for RRR as of 1756425600 were 2352217 with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 1753920000 on 2025909. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2352217 and a Short% of Float of 5.87.