Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) closed at $52.22 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $52.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.1 million shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.935.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bentley Systems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 176.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.51 and its Current Ratio is at 0.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

On April 10, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $49. On March 31, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on March 31, 2025, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 37,160 shares for $54.83 per share. The transaction valued at 2,037,576 led to the insider holds 7,580,436 shares of the business.

Keith A Bentley 2007 Gift Trus bought 300 shares of BSY for $16,070 on Aug 18 ’25. On Aug 18 ’25, another insider, Keith A Bentley 2007 Gift Trus, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $53.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSY now has a Market Capitalization of 15855611904 and an Enterprise Value of 17618954240. As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.411 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.466.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSY is 1.09, which has changed by 0.045027018 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $59.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.77%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSY has traded an average of 1.70M shares per day and 1330590 over the past ten days. A total of 291.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.62M. Insiders hold about 57.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of 1756425600 were 8260392 with a Short Ratio of 4.87, compared to 1753920000 on 7859344. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8260392 and a Short% of Float of 4.01.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 13.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $369.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $379.82M to a low estimate of $361.5M. As of the current estimate, Bentley Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $335.17MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $385.5M. There is a high estimate of $398.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.23M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.61B.