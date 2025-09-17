Ratios in Focus: Analyzing MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) closed at $182.94 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $181.68. In other words, the price has increased by $0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.53 million shares were traded. MKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $179.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MarketAxess Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On April 10, 2024, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $199.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on April 10, 2024, with a $199 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when McPherson Kevin M sold 1,494 shares for $185.32 per share. The transaction valued at 276,868 led to the insider holds 67,681 shares of the business.

McPherson Kevin M bought 1,494 shares of MKTX for $276,873 on Sep 12 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Casper Stephen P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $186.59 each. As a result, the insider received 298,544 and left with 43,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 6835333632 and an Enterprise Value of 6356139520. As of this moment, MarketAxess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.593 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.063.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MKTX is 0.90, which has changed by -0.29592425 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MKTX has reached a high of $296.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.35%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MKTX has traded an average of 539.53K shares per day and 764060 over the past ten days. A total of 37.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.57M. Insiders hold about 2.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.94% stake in the company. Shares short for MKTX as of 1756425600 were 1200232 with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 1753920000 on 1295819. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1200232 and a Short% of Float of 3.6799999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MKTX is 3.02, from 3.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.01651255. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.72 and $5.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.95. EPS for the following year is $8.32, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $9.07 and $7.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $212.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $220.8M to a low estimate of $203.17M. As of the current estimate, MarketAxess Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $206.72MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.26M. There is a high estimate of $226M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.36M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $872.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $857.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $817.1MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $935.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $991.67M and the low estimate is $879.46M.