Ratios in Focus: Analyzing McDonald’s Corp (MCD)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) closed at $303.29 up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $302.07. In other words, the price has increased by $0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.58 million shares were traded. MCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $305.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $302.7.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of McDonald’s Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 115.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Melius on July 14, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $250.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Flatley Edith Morgan sold 1,000 shares for $315.00 per share. The transaction valued at 315,000 led to the insider holds 6,858 shares of the business.

Flatley Edith Morgan sold 4,716 shares of MCD for $1,485,540 on Aug 20 ’25. The EVP – Global CMO now owns 7,858 shares after completing the transaction at $315.00 per share. On Aug 19 ’25, another insider, Banner Jonathan, who serves as the EVP – Chief Impact Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $310.00 each. As a result, the insider received 310,000 and left with 99 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCD now has a Market Capitalization of 216428953600 and an Enterprise Value of 270442086400. As of this moment, McDonald’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.378 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.086.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCD is 0.51, which has changed by 0.03855765 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCD has reached a high of $326.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $276.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCD has traded an average of 3.63M shares per day and 2929440 over the past ten days. A total of 713.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 713.06M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MCD as of 1756425600 were 7557351 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1753920000 on 7917973. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7557351 and a Short% of Float of 1.06.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MCD is 7.08, from 6.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.023107227. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.21. The current Payout Ratio is 59.52% for MCD, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-03-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of McDonald’s Corp (MCD) is currently being evaluated by 28.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.12, with high estimates of $3.24 and low estimates of $3.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.51 and $11.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.35. EPS for the following year is $13.36, with 34.0 analysts recommending between $13.9 and $12.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.34B to a low estimate of $6.98B. As of the current estimate, McDonald’s Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.87BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87B. There is a high estimate of $7.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.61B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.92BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.18B and the low estimate is $27.5B.