Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Post Holdings Inc (POST)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) closed at $103.08 up 0.70% from its previous closing price of $102.36. In other words, the price has increased by $0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. POST stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Post Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.84 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

On January 09, 2024, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $110. On December 12, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $92.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 12, 2023, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 36,000 shares for $109.53 per share. The transaction valued at 3,943,080 led to the insider holds 4,334,667 shares of the business.

STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 186,740 shares of POST for $20,376,135 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 4,298,667 shares after completing the transaction at $109.11 per share. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, CATOGGIO NICOLAS, who serves as the PRES & CEO, PCB of the company, sold 1,750 shares for $108.97 each. As a result, the insider received 190,702 and left with 43,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POST now has a Market Capitalization of 5599315968 and an Enterprise Value of 11875518464. As of this moment, Post’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.499 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.822.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for POST is 0.50, which has changed by -0.104819775 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, POST has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POST has traded an average of 701.61K shares per day and 700860 over the past ten days. A total of 54.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.80M. Insiders hold about 12.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.05% stake in the company. Shares short for POST as of 1756425600 were 3810907 with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 1753920000 on 3322404. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3810907 and a Short% of Float of 7.9.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Post Holdings Inc (POST) is a result of the insights provided by 8.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.21 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.28 and $6.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.02. EPS for the following year is $7.77, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $8.63 and $6.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, Post Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.01BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.21B. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.92BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.03B and the low estimate is $8.55B.