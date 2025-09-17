Ratios in Focus: Analyzing TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

In the latest session, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) closed at $9.27 down -1.90% from its previous closing price of $9.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. TRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.36 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 17, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $9.50 from $9 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 728534912 and an Enterprise Value of 3586410752. As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.878.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRTX is 1.73, which has changed by 0.046275377 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRTX has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRTX has traded an average of 659.49K shares per day and 799200 over the past ten days. A total of 79.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.89M. Insiders hold about 12.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.59% stake in the company. Shares short for TRTX as of 1756425600 were 4537544 with a Short Ratio of 6.88, compared to 1753920000 on 4472197. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4537544 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TRTX is 0.92, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.1015873. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.0.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.0. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $27.1M. As of the current estimate, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $29.28MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.97M. There is a high estimate of $30M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.29MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $107.1M.