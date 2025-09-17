Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL)’s Financial Health

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) closed the day trading at $1.52 up 1.33% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has increased by $1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.74 million shares were traded. LGHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LGHL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.67 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGHL now has a Market Capitalization of 3330532 and an Enterprise Value of 2031339648. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -357.126.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGHL is 2.40, which has changed by -0.8416667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGHL has reached a high of $20.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -67.28%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LGHL traded about 2.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LGHL traded about 8143510 shares per day. A total of 14.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.54M. Insiders hold about 24.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LGHL as of 1756425600 were 254523 with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 1753920000 on 23243. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 254523 and a Short% of Float of 11.76.