Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)’s Financial Health

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) closed the day trading at $3.34 down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.69 million shares were traded. MBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MBOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.06 and its Current Ratio is at 12.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $26 from $12 previously.

On December 24, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $12. On January 31, 2018, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.75.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2018, with a $1.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 162036416 and an Enterprise Value of 119598440.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBOT is 1.29, which has changed by 2.5913978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBOT has reached a high of $4.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MBOT traded about 3.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MBOT traded about 9623280 shares per day. A total of 45.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.04M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MBOT as of 1756425600 were 7482225 with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1753920000 on 8141495. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7482225 and a Short% of Float of 15.55.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5M. There is a high estimate of $5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68M and the low estimate is $68M.