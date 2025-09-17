Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) closed the day trading at $0.24 down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. NVVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2587 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2372.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Poilasne Gregory sold 200,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 94,500 led to the insider holds 333,475 shares of the business.

Poilasne Gregory sold 1,680 shares of NVVE for $0 on Dec 31 ’24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 7,381 shares after completing the transaction at $0.00 per share. On Dec 20 ’24, another insider, Smith Ted C., who serves as the President and COO of the company, bought 7,155 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,606 and bolstered with 12,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVVE now has a Market Capitalization of 4615210 and an Enterprise Value of 13459743. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.719 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.489.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVVE is 2.11, which has changed by -0.9513889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVVE has reached a high of $8.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -58.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.08%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVVE traded about 2.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVVE traded about 9414870 shares per day. A total of 18.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.74M. Insiders hold about 5.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.98% stake in the company. Shares short for NVVE as of 1756425600 were 102322 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1753920000 on 762539. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 102322 and a Short% of Float of 0.54.