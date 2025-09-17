Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) closed the day trading at $1.68 up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. RMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RMTI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on November 14, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 24, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10. On May 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2019, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Chole Timothy sold 2,868 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,352 led to the insider holds 128,167 shares of the business.

Neri Jesse sold 886 shares of RMTI for $727 on Jul 01 ’25. The SVP and CFO now owns 126,614 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Strobeck Mark, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,926 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 5,679 and left with 337,752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMTI now has a Market Capitalization of 57843072 and an Enterprise Value of 53427992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.607 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.629.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RMTI is 1.79, which has changed by -0.58208954 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RMTI has reached a high of $5.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.48%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RMTI traded about 1.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RMTI traded about 2301620 shares per day. A total of 34.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.93M. Insiders hold about 15.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.11% stake in the company. Shares short for RMTI as of 1756425600 were 1023721 with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 1753920000 on 101698. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1023721 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Rockwell Medical Inc (RMTI) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 2.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $16.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.8M to a low estimate of $15.69M. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $28.32MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.15M. There is a high estimate of $18.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.49MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.59M and the low estimate is $70.18M.