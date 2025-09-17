Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Stagwell Inc (STGW)’s Financial Health

Nora Barnes

Earnings

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) closed the day trading at $5.25 down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $5.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. STGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.135.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STGW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

On February 21, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9. On June 25, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on June 25, 2024, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Samaha Eli bought 425,757 shares for $4.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,817,982 led to the insider holds 7,774,322 shares of the business.

Samaha Eli bought 240,000 shares of STGW for $1,063,200 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 8,014,322 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,350 shares for $4.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,827 and bolstered with 185,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STGW now has a Market Capitalization of 1358190848 and an Enterprise Value of 2960517632. As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 472.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.036 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STGW is 1.37, which has changed by -0.28376538 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $8.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STGW traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STGW traded about 1071410 shares per day. A total of 261.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.75M. Insiders hold about 58.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.83% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of 1756425600 were 7837673 with a Short Ratio of 5.85, compared to 1753920000 on 8870964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7837673 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $743.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $777.13M to a low estimate of $726.5M. As of the current estimate, Stagwell Inc’s year-ago sales were $711.28MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.42M. There is a high estimate of $869M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $792.57M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.46B and the low estimate is $3.11B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.