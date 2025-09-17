Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down Stagwell Inc (STGW)’s Financial Health

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) closed the day trading at $5.25 down -1.13% from the previous closing price of $5.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. STGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.305 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.135.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STGW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 0.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

On February 21, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $9. On June 25, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on June 25, 2024, with a $6.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 04 ’25 when Samaha Eli bought 425,757 shares for $4.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,817,982 led to the insider holds 7,774,322 shares of the business.

Samaha Eli bought 240,000 shares of STGW for $1,063,200 on Jun 05 ’25. The Director now owns 8,014,322 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Jun 04 ’25, another insider, BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 24,350 shares for $4.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 104,827 and bolstered with 185,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STGW now has a Market Capitalization of 1358190848 and an Enterprise Value of 2960517632. As of this moment, Stagwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 472.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.036 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.733.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STGW is 1.37, which has changed by -0.28376538 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STGW has reached a high of $8.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.75%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STGW traded about 1.34M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STGW traded about 1071410 shares per day. A total of 261.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.75M. Insiders hold about 58.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.83% stake in the company. Shares short for STGW as of 1756425600 were 7837673 with a Short Ratio of 5.85, compared to 1753920000 on 8870964. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7837673 and a Short% of Float of 9.1000006.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $743.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $777.13M to a low estimate of $726.5M. As of the current estimate, Stagwell Inc’s year-ago sales were $711.28MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.42M. There is a high estimate of $869M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $792.57M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.46B and the low estimate is $3.11B.