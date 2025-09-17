Ratios Revealed: Decoding Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS)’s Financial Health

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) was $66.44 for the day, down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $66.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.99 million shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 0.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 02, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On April 23, 2025, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $94. TD Cowen Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Tsai Caroline sold 1,786 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,020 led to the insider holds 37,311 shares of the business.

Tsai Caroline bought 1,786 shares of FIS for $125,020 on Sep 09 ’25. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, Goldstein Jeffrey A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 757 shares for $79.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,023 and bolstered with 12,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIS now has a Market Capitalization of 34706862080 and an Enterprise Value of 47101833216. As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 248.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 26.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.565 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.288.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIS is 1.07, which has changed by -0.21307594 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $91.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.46%.

Shares Statistics:

FIS traded an average of 3.46M shares per day over the past three months and 4724250 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 523.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 521.68M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.55% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of 1756425600 were 13541373 with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 1753920000 on 13815500. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13541373 and a Short% of Float of 2.9899999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, FIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.022710294. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.09.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 21.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $5.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 24.0 analysts recommending between $6.74 and $6.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.66B to a low estimate of $2.62B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.57BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B. There is a high estimate of $2.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.7B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.13BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.12B and the low estimate is $10.91B.