Ratios Revealed: Decoding Genius Sports Limited (GENI)’s Financial Health

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) was $12.27 for the day, down -1.60% from the previous closing price of $12.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.63 million shares were traded. GENI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.415 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GENI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.35 and its Current Ratio is at 2.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On July 25, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14. On July 09, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Arete initiated its Buy rating on July 09, 2025, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Bradley Kimberly Williams bought 14,999 shares for $12.97 per share.

Burns Daniel Paul bought 8,157 shares of GENI for $85,222 on May 13 ’25. On Mar 06 ’25, another insider, Stevens Eric, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 79,373 shares for $9.38 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GENI now has a Market Capitalization of 2925671168 and an Enterprise Value of 2734686720. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.897 whereas that against EBITDA is -34.443.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GENI is 1.87, which has changed by 0.60392153 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GENI has reached a high of $13.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.67%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.55%.

Shares Statistics:

GENI traded an average of 5.55M shares per day over the past three months and 5371600 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.97M. Insiders hold about 8.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.13% stake in the company. Shares short for GENI as of 1756425600 were 25747951 with a Short Ratio of 4.64, compared to 1753920000 on 28618482. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25747951 and a Short% of Float of 11.81.

Earnings Estimates

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $161M to a low estimate of $136.08M. As of the current estimate, Genius Sports Limited’s year-ago sales were $120.2MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.18M. There is a high estimate of $246.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.5M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GENI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $641.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $645.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $510.89MBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $754.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772.6M and the low estimate is $729M.