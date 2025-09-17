Ratios Revealed: Decoding Neonode Inc (NEON)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) was $4.1 for the day, up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $4.01. In other words, the price has increased by $2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. NEON stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NEON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

On October 18, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.50. On November 11, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEON now has a Market Capitalization of 68809888 and an Enterprise Value of 56056980. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.519 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.117.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NEON is 0.61, which has changed by -0.6504689 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NEON has reached a high of $29.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -80.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.28%.

Shares Statistics:

NEON traded an average of 2.36M shares per day over the past three months and 12901750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.98M. Insiders hold about 22.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.29% stake in the company. Shares short for NEON as of 1756425600 were 1519824 with a Short Ratio of 0.64, compared to 1753920000 on 1195116. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1519824 and a Short% of Float of 11.59.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Neonode Inc (NEON) is currently attracting attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $647k to a low estimate of $647k. As of the current estimate, Neonode Inc’s year-ago sales were $838kFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $677k. There is a high estimate of $677k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49M and the low estimate is $3.49M.