Ratios Revealed: Decoding Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) was $8.44 for the day, down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $8.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.06 million shares were traded. NRIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NRIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.82 and its Current Ratio is at 6.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on March 17, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

On December 10, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35. On December 06, 2024, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on December 06, 2024, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 ’25 when van Houte Hans sold 5,402 shares for $11.03 per share. The transaction valued at 59,598 led to the insider holds 35,512 shares of the business.

JOHANNES VAN HOUTE bought 5,402 shares of NRIX for $60,827 on Aug 01 ’25. On Jul 30 ’25, another insider, van Houte Hans, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,304 shares for $12.01 each. As a result, the insider received 51,695 and left with 40,914 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRIX now has a Market Capitalization of 645232896 and an Enterprise Value of 211382560. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.392 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.951.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NRIX is 2.34, which has changed by -0.6588521 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NRIX has reached a high of $29.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.11%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.48%.

Shares Statistics:

NRIX traded an average of 826.60K shares per day over the past three months and 849560 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.94M. Insiders hold about 1.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 115.92% stake in the company. Shares short for NRIX as of 1756425600 were 12809274 with a Short Ratio of 15.50, compared to 1753920000 on 13033202. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12809274 and a Short% of Float of 19.680001.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) is currently in progress, with 15.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.72 and -$3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.96. EPS for the following year is -$3.65, with 15.0 analysts recommending between -$1.97 and -$4.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.55M