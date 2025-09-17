Ratios Revealed: Decoding Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)’s Financial Health

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The closing price of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP) was $94.65 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $95.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. PNFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.164.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PNFP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On May 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $123. Hovde Group Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on April 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $111.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when BURNS GREGORY L bought 652 shares for $92.50 per share. The transaction valued at 60,310 led to the insider holds 21,384 shares of the business.

INGRAM DAVID B bought 22,000 shares of PNFP for $1,981,980 on Aug 07 ’25. The Director now owns 63,692 shares after completing the transaction at $90.09 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, THOMPSON G KENNEDY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $85.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 856,500 and bolstered with 28,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PNFP now has a Market Capitalization of 7341432832 and an Enterprise Value of 6876255232. As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.793.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PNFP is 1.03, which has changed by -0.027834833 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PNFP has reached a high of $131.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.23%.

Shares Statistics:

PNFP traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1039380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.18M. Insiders hold about 1.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.59% stake in the company. Shares short for PNFP as of 1756425600 were 1686023 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1753920000 on 1345742. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1686023 and a Short% of Float of 2.21.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, PNFP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009648156. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 14.76% for PNFP, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2004-05-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.33 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.01. EPS for the following year is $9.57, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $10.35 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $539M to a low estimate of $517M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s year-ago sales were $466.75MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $538.52M. There is a high estimate of $562.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $523.96M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.12B and the low estimate is $4.37B.