Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down GSK Plc ADR (GSK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The price of GSK Plc ADR (NYSE: GSK) closed at $40.05 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $40.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.24 million shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 ’24 when GSK plc bought 2,791,930 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,335,440 led to the insider holds 16,775,691 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 80693141504 and an Enterprise Value of 175380348928. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.545 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.876.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSK is 0.52, which has changed by -0.05609238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $43.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSK traded on average about 4.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4236370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.08% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of 1756425600 were 11135560 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1753920000 on 12527215. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11135560 and a Short% of Float of 0.5499999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GSK is 1.64, which was 0.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015632754. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.73. The current Payout Ratio is 94.89% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-22 when the company split stock in a 1226:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of GSK Plc ADR (GSK) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.58, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.38B to a low estimate of $8.02B. As of the current estimate, GSK Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $8.01BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.24B. There is a high estimate of $8.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.82B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.38BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.64B and the low estimate is $32.87B.