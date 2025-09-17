Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down GSK Plc ADR (GSK)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of GSK Plc ADR (NYSE: GSK) closed at $40.05 in the last session, down -0.62% from day before closing price of $40.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.24 million shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.57 and its Current Ratio is at 0.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 ’24 when GSK plc bought 2,791,930 shares for $8.00 per share. The transaction valued at 22,335,440 led to the insider holds 16,775,691 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 80693141504 and an Enterprise Value of 175380348928. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.545 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.876.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSK is 0.52, which has changed by -0.05609238 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $43.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.08%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSK traded on average about 4.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4236370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.08% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of 1756425600 were 11135560 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1753920000 on 12527215. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11135560 and a Short% of Float of 0.5499999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GSK is 1.64, which was 0.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015632754. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.73. The current Payout Ratio is 94.89% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-22 when the company split stock in a 1226:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of GSK Plc ADR (GSK) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.58, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $4.98 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.38B to a low estimate of $8.02B. As of the current estimate, GSK Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $8.01BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.24B. There is a high estimate of $8.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.82B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.38BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.64B and the low estimate is $32.87B.

