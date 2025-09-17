Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Insmed Inc (INSM)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Insmed Inc (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at $144.75 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $143.14. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.44 million shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INSM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.33 and its Current Ratio is at 6.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

On August 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $126. On May 13, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $105.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2025, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole sold 76,520 shares for $145.45 per share. The transaction valued at 11,129,927 led to the insider holds 36,461 shares of the business.

SHAROKY MELVIN MD sold 10,000 shares of INSM for $1,453,900 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 262,675 shares after completing the transaction at $145.39 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 76,520 shares for $145.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSM now has a Market Capitalization of 30596532224 and an Enterprise Value of 29490403328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 74.077 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.144.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INSM is 1.03, which has changed by 0.9864142 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $149.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.59%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INSM traded on average about 3.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1857180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 211.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.22M. Insiders hold about 1.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.33% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of 1756425600 were 10563132 with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 1753920000 on 9537045. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10563132 and a Short% of Float of 5.53.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Insmed Inc (INSM) is currently being evaluated by a team of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$0.93 and low estimates of -$1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.29 and -$6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.96, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$2.37 and -$9.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $113.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.97M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Inc’s year-ago sales were $93.42MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.39M. There is a high estimate of $176.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $498.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $446M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $470.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.71MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $884.87M.