Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down MFA Financial Inc (MFA)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of MFA Financial Inc (NYSE: MFA) closed at $9.99 in the last session, down -1.28% from day before closing price of $10.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.77 million shares were traded. MFA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MFA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 2.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.25.

On January 02, 2025, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14. Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on December 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11.25 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Lin Mei sold 2,775 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 28,028 led to the insider holds 10,778 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFA now has a Market Capitalization of 1025663296 and an Enterprise Value of 10308102144. As of this moment, MFA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.234.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MFA is 1.78, which has changed by -0.24030417 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MFA has reached a high of $13.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.21%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MFA traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1088140 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.78M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.17% stake in the company. Shares short for MFA as of 1756425600 were 2388444 with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1753920000 on 2641708. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2388444 and a Short% of Float of 2.35.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MFA is 1.42, which was 1.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.1403162. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.17. The current Payout Ratio is 171.25% for MFA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-30 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-30. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-04-05 when the company split stock in a 1:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of MFA Financial Inc (MFA) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $57.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.8M to a low estimate of $54.96M. As of the current estimate, MFA Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $50.62MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.39M. There is a high estimate of $62.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.46M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $240.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $202.73MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $248.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.2M and the low estimate is $238.5M.