Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Unilever plc ADR (UL)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) closed at $61.86 in the last session, down -0.74% from day before closing price of $62.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.18 million shares were traded. UL stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on May 29, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UL now has a Market Capitalization of 152420564992 and an Enterprise Value of 180459356160. As of this moment, Unilever’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.019 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UL is 0.41, which has changed by -0.0389933 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UL has reached a high of $65.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.81%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UL traded on average about 2.22M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2209030 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.45B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.45B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.42% stake in the company. Shares short for UL as of 1756425600 were 3361964 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1753920000 on 2732443.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for UL is 1.99, which was 1.832 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029396662. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.52. The current Payout Ratio is 74.45% for UL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-05-25 when the company split stock in a 9:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.0 and $2.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.05B to a low estimate of $15.02B. As of the current estimate, Unilever plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $15.25BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.87B. There is a high estimate of $13.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.87B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.76BBased on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.09B and the low estimate is $51.2B.