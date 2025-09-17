Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Welltower Inc (WELL)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) closed at $165.21 in the last session, down -2.20% from day before closing price of $168.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.935.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WELL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 74.37 and its Current Ratio is at 74.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On February 28, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $146 to $168. Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 14, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Gundlach Andrew bought 20,000 shares for $151.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,029,200 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

DeSalvo Karen B bought 4,000 shares of WELL for $605,410 on Apr 30 ’25. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, BACON KENNETH J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $130.19 each. As a result, the insider received 286,418 and left with 12,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WELL now has a Market Capitalization of 110496743424 and an Enterprise Value of 124039520256. As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 136.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.369 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WELL is 0.91, which has changed by 0.29403937 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $171.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WELL traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2240310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 667.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 667.65M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.63% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of 1756425600 were 12709577 with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 1753920000 on 10244889. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12709577 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WELL is 2.75, which was 2.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016279897. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 310.57% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1985-09-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Welltower Inc (WELL) is currently in the spotlight, with 7.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.56B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.06BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.79B. There is a high estimate of $3.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.99BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $10.73B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.