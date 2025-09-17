Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down Welltower Inc (WELL)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) closed at $165.21 in the last session, down -2.20% from day before closing price of $168.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.71 million shares were traded. WELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $169.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $164.935.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WELL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 74.37 and its Current Ratio is at 74.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

On February 28, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $146 to $168. Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 14, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 ’25 when Gundlach Andrew bought 20,000 shares for $151.46 per share. The transaction valued at 3,029,200 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

DeSalvo Karen B bought 4,000 shares of WELL for $605,410 on Apr 30 ’25. On Dec 09 ’24, another insider, BACON KENNETH J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,200 shares for $130.19 each. As a result, the insider received 286,418 and left with 12,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WELL now has a Market Capitalization of 110496743424 and an Enterprise Value of 124039520256. As of this moment, Welltower’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 136.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.369 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.748.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WELL is 0.91, which has changed by 0.29403937 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WELL has reached a high of $171.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.11%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WELL traded on average about 2.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2240310 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 667.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 667.65M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.63% stake in the company. Shares short for WELL as of 1756425600 were 12709577 with a Short Ratio of 4.70, compared to 1753920000 on 10244889. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12709577 and a Short% of Float of 2.18.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WELL is 2.75, which was 2.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016279897. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88. The current Payout Ratio is 310.57% for WELL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1985-09-04 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Welltower Inc (WELL) is currently in the spotlight, with 7.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.56B. As of the current estimate, Welltower Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.06BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.79B. There is a high estimate of $3.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.66B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.99BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.84B and the low estimate is $10.73B.