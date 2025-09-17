Simply Good Foods Co’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 27.0, Up 3.29

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) was $27.0 for the day, up 3.29% from the previous closing price of $26.14. In other words, the price has increased by $3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. SMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMPL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 3.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 23, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On March 24, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $36. On April 22, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $34.TD Cowen initiated its Hold rating on April 22, 2024, with a $34 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 23 ’25 when Tanner Geoff E bought 6,050 shares for $33.11 per share. The transaction valued at 200,297 led to the insider holds 98,190 shares of the business.

Heflin Stuart E. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of SMPL for $186,260 on Apr 11 ’25. The SVP & General Manager, Quest now owns 12,839 shares after completing the transaction at $37.25 per share. On Apr 11 ’25, another insider, Heflin Stuart E. Jr., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $37.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMPL now has a Market Capitalization of 2714607104 and an Enterprise Value of 2921345280. As of this moment, Simply’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.004 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.811.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SMPL is 0.55, which has changed by -0.1964286 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SMPL has reached a high of $40.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -10.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.79%.

Shares Statistics:

SMPL traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 1430240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.87M. Insiders hold about 7.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SMPL as of 1756425600 were 3997410 with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 1753920000 on 3572430. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3997410 and a Short% of Float of 5.9299998.

Earnings Estimates

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.0 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $2.01, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.92M to a low estimate of $363.1M. As of the current estimate, Simply Good Foods Co’s year-ago sales were $375.69MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $352.28M. There is a high estimate of $356.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $348.4M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.48B.