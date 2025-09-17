Stock Market Recap: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Concludes at 46.34, a -0.02 Surge/Decline

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

After finishing at $46.35 in the prior trading day, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) closed at $46.34, down -0.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.05 million shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.843 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Elkins David V sold 56,000 shares for $47.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,650,480 led to the insider holds 167,379 shares of the business.

Elkins David V bought 56,000 shares of BMY for $2,648,800 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 02 ’25, another insider, Short Bartie Wendy, who serves as the EVP, Corporate Affairs of the company, sold 378 shares for $44.23 each. As a result, the insider received 16,719 and left with 5,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMY now has a Market Capitalization of 94322286592 and an Enterprise Value of 131762094080. As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.762 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.893.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BMY is 0.35, which has changed by -0.06835544 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $63.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 12.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9414150 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.03B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.22% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of 1756425600 were 31193823 with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 1753920000 on 30920136. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31193823 and a Short% of Float of 1.53.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BMY’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.46, compared to 2.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.053074434. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 19.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.58, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $6.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.52. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $4.94.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $11.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.06B to a low estimate of $11.48B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s year-ago sales were $11.89BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $12B. There is a high estimate of $12.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.69B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.3BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.49B and the low estimate is $41.43B.